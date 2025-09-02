Left Menu

Wall Street Woes: Market Dips Amid Tariff Concerns

Wall Street's primary indexes declined as trading resumed post-holiday. Investors voiced concerns about President Trump's tariff policies and anticipated significant economic reports. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all experienced losses, reflecting market trepidation.

02-09-2025
Wall Street's primary indexes opened on a downtrend Tuesday morning, signaling investor apprehension about the legality of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The market's mood was further strained with crucial economic reports on the horizon, adding to the collective unease.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 257.1 points to 45,287.73, the S&P 500 dropped 58.7 points to 6,401.51, and the Nasdaq Composite saw a significant decrease of 369.0 points, closing in at 21,086.575.

