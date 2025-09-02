Unlocking Global Funds: The Key to India's Green Transition

The green energy transition in India requires international finance unlocking, with 83% currently funded domestically, according to Madhav Pai, CEO of WRI India.

Speaking at WRI India's Connect Karo event, Pai emphasized the crucial role of international finance to meet India's climate objectives, particularly for sectors like green steel and cement.

WRI India has signed MoUs with organizations, aiming to boost clean energy transitions and electric mobility. Challenges remain in addressing emissions from agriculture and enhancing carbon sinks for climate resilience.