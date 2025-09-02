Left Menu

Unlocking Global Funds: The Key to India's Green Transition

Madhav Pai, CEO of WRI India, highlighted the need to unlock international finance for green energy transition. Currently, 83% of funding is domestic. Efforts are underway with various sector collaborations and MoUs to accelerate India's clean energy goals and strengthen resilience against climate challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:14 IST
Unlocking Global Funds: The Key to India's Green Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The green energy transition in India requires international finance unlocking, with 83% currently funded domestically, according to Madhav Pai, CEO of WRI India.

Speaking at WRI India's Connect Karo event, Pai emphasized the crucial role of international finance to meet India's climate objectives, particularly for sectors like green steel and cement.

WRI India has signed MoUs with organizations, aiming to boost clean energy transitions and electric mobility. Challenges remain in addressing emissions from agriculture and enhancing carbon sinks for climate resilience.

TRENDING

1
India's Trade Diplomacy on the Rise: Ambitious Deals with US and EU in Sight

India's Trade Diplomacy on the Rise: Ambitious Deals with US and EU in Sight

 India
2
Maitree-XIV: Strengthening India-Thailand Military Ties

Maitree-XIV: Strengthening India-Thailand Military Ties

 India
3
COP30: From Pledges to Action in Belem

COP30: From Pledges to Action in Belem

 India
4
SJM Urges GST Relief for Beedi and Plastic Waste Industries

SJM Urges GST Relief for Beedi and Plastic Waste Industries

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025