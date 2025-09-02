Powering Through: The Power of Siberia 2 Pipeline's Strategic Impact

The Power of Siberia 2 pipeline is poised to enhance China's energy security, yet pricing issues need resolution, Gazprom revealed. This development signals President Xi Jinping's growing alliance with Russia, countering Western sanctions, and diversifying energy sources away from U.S. LNG options.

The project plans to transport an additional 50 bcm of gas annually to China, originating from Russia's Arctic fields. Gazprom's CEO announced a binding memorandum for the pipeline, following crucial talks among leaders of China, Russia, and Mongolia, but omitted pricing specifics.

This geopolitical maneuver has significant implications. China signals its indifference to U.S. criticism, while pursuing economic ties with Russia. Despite the intent to expand energy trade, questions concerning the pipeline's cost-sharing and construction timeline persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)