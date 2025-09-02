Russia's Wheat Hopes Thwarted by China's Reluctance

Russia's ambitions to penetrate China's extensive wheat market have hit a snag, with Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut voicing Beijing's apparent hesitation to greenlight imports of Russian winter wheat. Russia, currently the leading global wheat exporter, had its delegation in China during President Vladimir Putin's visit, aiming to expand trade relations.

Despite the signing of significant energy agreements between the two nations, the apprehension surrounding wheat trade has persisted. Minister Lut expressed optimism but also bewilderment over China's resistance to accepting Russian winter wheat.

China and Russia are endeavoring to strengthen their trading ties after years of growth, yet the wheat trade remains a contentious and unresolved issue, signaling ongoing complexities in their economic partnerships.