Uttarakhand's New Ropeway Agreement Paves Path for Tourism Boost

The government of Uttarakhand has taken a significant step towards enhancing its tourism infrastructure by signing an agreement with National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML). The deal, inked on Tuesday at the Secretariat, will see the development of ropeways to religious sites Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib as part of the Centre's Parvatmala project.

Under the terms of the agreement, NHLML will manage a majority 51 per cent stake, while the state government will retain the remaining 49 per cent. Revenue generated, 90 per cent of which will be allocated to tourism and transport projects, promises a significant boost to the state's hospitality sector. Both Union Minister Ajay Tamta and Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj were present at the ceremonial signing.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extolled the agreement as a foundational pillar for the state's future, highlighting its potential to raise Uttarakhand's cultural profile globally and introduce various developmental prospects. Immediate plans include the establishment of a 12.9 km ropeway between Sonprayag and Kedarnath and a 12.4 km stretch from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib, costing Rs 4,100 crore and Rs 2,700 crore respectively.