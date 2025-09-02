Left Menu

Uttarakhand's New Ropeway Agreement Paves Path for Tourism Boost

The Uttarakhand government and National Highway Logistics Management Limited signed an agreement for developing ropeways to Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib under the Parvatmala project. This initiative, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Ajay Tamta, aims to boost tourism and strengthen the state's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:30 IST
Uttarakhand's New Ropeway Agreement Paves Path for Tourism Boost
Uttarakhand Government, NHLML sign pact for Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib ropeways. (Photo/CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Uttarakhand has taken a significant step towards enhancing its tourism infrastructure by signing an agreement with National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML). The deal, inked on Tuesday at the Secretariat, will see the development of ropeways to religious sites Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib as part of the Centre's Parvatmala project.

Under the terms of the agreement, NHLML will manage a majority 51 per cent stake, while the state government will retain the remaining 49 per cent. Revenue generated, 90 per cent of which will be allocated to tourism and transport projects, promises a significant boost to the state's hospitality sector. Both Union Minister Ajay Tamta and Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj were present at the ceremonial signing.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extolled the agreement as a foundational pillar for the state's future, highlighting its potential to raise Uttarakhand's cultural profile globally and introduce various developmental prospects. Immediate plans include the establishment of a 12.9 km ropeway between Sonprayag and Kedarnath and a 12.4 km stretch from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib, costing Rs 4,100 crore and Rs 2,700 crore respectively.

TRENDING

1
Caught Between Rising Waters and Fading Homes: Life Along Delhi's Yamuna

Caught Between Rising Waters and Fading Homes: Life Along Delhi's Yamuna

 India
2
Nagaland Pushes for Fiscal Decentralization and Flood Protection

Nagaland Pushes for Fiscal Decentralization and Flood Protection

 India
3
Toll Plaza Turmoil: Unrest Erupts on Meerut-Karnal Highway

Toll Plaza Turmoil: Unrest Erupts on Meerut-Karnal Highway

 India
4
France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025