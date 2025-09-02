Left Menu

Delhi Zoo Implements Safety Measures Amid Avian Flu Scare

Delhi's National Zoological Park reports no new bird fatalities despite recent avian flu cases in painted storks. Officials have intensified sanitation and bio-security protocols. Staff undergoes health screenings and training to prevent disease spread. The zoo remains closed to visitors as containment efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:37 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The National Zoological Park in Delhi has reported no new bird deaths in its water bird aviary or migratory birds pond, even after recent positive tests for avian influenza in painted storks.

Officials announced heightened sanitation and bio-security measures to protect birds, animals, and staff. Zoo personnel involved in handling birds and sanitation operations have been screened by the National Centre for Disease Control.

Orientation on personal hygiene and preventive measures has been provided to frontline staff. The zoo remains vigilant and closed to visitors while efforts continue to control the disease.

Two painted storks recently tested positive for the H5N1 bird flu virus, prompting the zoo's closure until Saturday. One carcass and a sick stork were identified during surveillance, and samples have been sent for laboratory screening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

