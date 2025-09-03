Left Menu

Sundernagar Landslide Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches Six as Recovery Efforts Continue

The death toll from the Sundernagar landslide in Himachal Pradesh has risen to six as rescue teams recover more bodies. Search operations by the Indian Army, NDRF, and SDRF continue for the missing people trapped in debris. The landslide buried two houses, affecting families and an SUV with its driver.

Sundernagar Landslide Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches Six as Recovery Efforts Continue
  • India

The death toll in the Sundernagar landslide climbed to six on Wednesday after rescue teams recovered three more bodies from the debris, local police confirmed. The landslide, which occurred Tuesday evening, had already engulfed two homes in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district.

In the aftermath of the disaster, a coordinated search and rescue effort involving the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is underway. Three bodies have been pulled from the wreckage as the teams continue searching for three missing individuals, including two from the affected homes and one individual last seen in a car.

Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan explained that the landslide struck late in the evening on Tuesday, engulfing two homes and trapping five people. Two survivors—one woman and one child—were rescued but later succumbed to their injuries. Another body was discovered in the second house. Efforts are in progress to locate missing persons, aided by the NDRF and local authorities.

