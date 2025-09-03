Amit Shah Steers Bihar BJP's Election Strategy Meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to lead the Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party's Core Committee meeting in New Delhi this Wednesday. The meeting will focus on crafting the party's strategy for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly election, a crucial political showdown anticipated later this year.

Unnamed sources within the Bihar BJP revealed that Shah's insights are considered pivotal for securing a victory for the National Democratic Alliance in the state. The party intends to implement Shah's guidance to energize the grassroots campaign efforts effectively.

With elections expected in October or November, the BJP-led NDA alliance, comprising the JD(U) and LJP, aims to maintain its dominance in Bihar. Meanwhile, the Opposition's INDIA bloc, led by the RJD and Congress, seeks to topple the current regime. The electoral landscape in Bihar remains dynamic, with shifting alliances and voter sentiments playing key roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)