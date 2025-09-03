Bajaj Finance Gold Loans: A Gateway to Prosperity in Kerala During Onam

Bajaj Finance is offering gold loans of up to Rs. 2 crore to cater to the financial demands of Onam celebrations in Kerala, providing competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options. During this festive season, gold not only symbolizes prosperity but serves as a reliable financial asset for Malayali households.

In response to the growing need for gold loans, new regulations introduced in 2025 have made the process more secure and transparent in India. Lenders now adhere to stricter guidelines for loan-to-value ratios, ensuring fair gold valuation. The introduction of digital KYC enhances application efficiency, with clear communication on interest rates and repayment terms now mandatory.

Gold is a crucial financial asset in Kerala, valued for its stability during economic uncertainties. Families often turn to gold loans rather than selling their gold during financial needs. With Bajaj Finance's quick approval and minimal paperwork, it has become an attractive option for managing varied expenses, offering a smart financial solution during festive times.

