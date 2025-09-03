Operation 'Black Forest' Triumphs: A Major Blow to Naxalism

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on Wednesday felicitated CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police, DRG, and CoBRA Battalion personnel for their success in 'Operation Black Forest' on Karreguttalu Hill. This landmark anti-Naxal operation was also attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

Expressing his gratitude to the jawans, Shah hailed their bravery in executing the largest operation against Naxal militants on Karreguttalu Hill. According to an official release, he termed this operation a profound chapter in India's anti-Naxal history. The operation resulted in neutralizing 27 Maoists, including CPI-Maoist's general secretary, Basavaraju, in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, on May 21.

Shah acknowledged the challenges faced by the forces, including harsh terrain, intense heat, and IED threats. Yet, they succeeded in dismantling the Naxalite base camp. He underlined that the Modi government remains resolute in its mission to eradicate Naxalism, enhancing the quality of life in the affected regions.