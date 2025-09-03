Left Menu

Operation 'Black Forest' Triumphs: A Major Blow to Naxalism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated the success of 'Operation Black Forest,' a significant anti-Naxal victory in Chhattisgarh. The operation saw the elimination of 27 Maoists, including key leader Basavaraju. Shah highlighted the Modi government's dedication to eradicating Naxalism and praised the bravery of the participating security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:22 IST
Operation 'Black Forest' Triumphs: A Major Blow to Naxalism
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on Wednesday felicitated CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police, DRG, and CoBRA Battalion personnel for their success in 'Operation Black Forest' on Karreguttalu Hill. This landmark anti-Naxal operation was also attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

Expressing his gratitude to the jawans, Shah hailed their bravery in executing the largest operation against Naxal militants on Karreguttalu Hill. According to an official release, he termed this operation a profound chapter in India's anti-Naxal history. The operation resulted in neutralizing 27 Maoists, including CPI-Maoist's general secretary, Basavaraju, in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, on May 21.

Shah acknowledged the challenges faced by the forces, including harsh terrain, intense heat, and IED threats. Yet, they succeeded in dismantling the Naxalite base camp. He underlined that the Modi government remains resolute in its mission to eradicate Naxalism, enhancing the quality of life in the affected regions.

TRENDING

1
Hyderabad: Suspended BRS leader Kavitha asks brother Rama Rao not to believe cousins Harish Rao, Santosh Rao.

Hyderabad: Suspended BRS leader Kavitha asks brother Rama Rao not to believe...

 India
2
Kremlin Denies Xi-Putin-Kim Conspiracy Allegations

Kremlin Denies Xi-Putin-Kim Conspiracy Allegations

 Russia
3
Suspended BRS leader Kavitha announces resignation from party, MLC post.

Suspended BRS leader Kavitha announces resignation from party, MLC post.

 India
4
Assam's Citizenship Under CAA: A Mere Culmination of Hopes

Assam's Citizenship Under CAA: A Mere Culmination of Hopes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025