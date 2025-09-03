KP Group Partners with South Korean Firms for Green Ammonia Revolution in India

In a strategic move, the KP Group has forged a partnership with South Korea's AHES and GH2 Solar Ltd to launch a green ammonia production facility in India, boasting an annual capacity of 100,000 metric tons.

The agreement, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), outlines production scales and offtake arrangements, with AHES as a direct purchaser. Pricing will align with international ammonia benchmarks to remain competitive.

This 15-year collaboration underscores KP Group's dedication to sustainable energy solutions, highlighting India as a hub for renewable innovation. The facility, managed by KPI GH, will utilize expertise from KP Group's renewable energy infrastructure, targeting international markets.