KP Group Partners with South Korean Firms for Green Ammonia Revolution in India
KP Group collaborates with South Korean partners AHES and GH2 Solar Ltd to establish a green ammonia facility in India with a capacity of 100,000 metric tons annually. This joint venture aims to position KP Group as a leader in clean energy with strategic international collaboration.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, the KP Group has forged a partnership with South Korea's AHES and GH2 Solar Ltd to launch a green ammonia production facility in India, boasting an annual capacity of 100,000 metric tons.
The agreement, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), outlines production scales and offtake arrangements, with AHES as a direct purchaser. Pricing will align with international ammonia benchmarks to remain competitive.
This 15-year collaboration underscores KP Group's dedication to sustainable energy solutions, highlighting India as a hub for renewable innovation. The facility, managed by KPI GH, will utilize expertise from KP Group's renewable energy infrastructure, targeting international markets.
