KP Group Partners with South Korean Firms for Green Ammonia Revolution in India

KP Group collaborates with South Korean partners AHES and GH2 Solar Ltd to establish a green ammonia facility in India with a capacity of 100,000 metric tons annually. This joint venture aims to position KP Group as a leader in clean energy with strategic international collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a strategic move, the KP Group has forged a partnership with South Korea's AHES and GH2 Solar Ltd to launch a green ammonia production facility in India, boasting an annual capacity of 100,000 metric tons.

The agreement, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), outlines production scales and offtake arrangements, with AHES as a direct purchaser. Pricing will align with international ammonia benchmarks to remain competitive.

This 15-year collaboration underscores KP Group's dedication to sustainable energy solutions, highlighting India as a hub for renewable innovation. The facility, managed by KPI GH, will utilize expertise from KP Group's renewable energy infrastructure, targeting international markets.

