Zerodha Glitch Disrupts Trading: User Complaints Surge

Zerodha experienced a technical glitch that affected price updates on its Kite trading app, frustrating users who faced difficulties trading when markets opened. The company acknowledged the issue and resolved it shortly. Users took to social media to express grievances, with some reporting financial losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:20 IST
  • India

Zerodha, a leading online brokerage, faced a technical glitch on Wednesday morning that disrupted price updates for some users of its Kite trading platform.

The outage, occurring at the opening of the securities market at 9:15 am, led to a wave of complaints on social media platform X, as investors were unable to sell stocks effectively.

Zerodha promptly acknowledged the problem, advising users to switch to the Kite web version via mobile browser. By 9:51 am, they confirmed the resolution of the issue, though disgruntled users continued to express frustration, with some citing financial losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

