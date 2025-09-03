Zerodha Glitch Disrupts Trading: User Complaints Surge

Zerodha, a leading online brokerage, faced a technical glitch on Wednesday morning that disrupted price updates for some users of its Kite trading platform.

The outage, occurring at the opening of the securities market at 9:15 am, led to a wave of complaints on social media platform X, as investors were unable to sell stocks effectively.

Zerodha promptly acknowledged the problem, advising users to switch to the Kite web version via mobile browser. By 9:51 am, they confirmed the resolution of the issue, though disgruntled users continued to express frustration, with some citing financial losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)