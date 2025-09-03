Zerodha Glitch Disrupts Trading: User Complaints Surge
Zerodha experienced a technical glitch that affected price updates on its Kite trading app, frustrating users who faced difficulties trading when markets opened. The company acknowledged the issue and resolved it shortly. Users took to social media to express grievances, with some reporting financial losses.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Zerodha, a leading online brokerage, faced a technical glitch on Wednesday morning that disrupted price updates for some users of its Kite trading platform.
The outage, occurring at the opening of the securities market at 9:15 am, led to a wave of complaints on social media platform X, as investors were unable to sell stocks effectively.
Zerodha promptly acknowledged the problem, advising users to switch to the Kite web version via mobile browser. By 9:51 am, they confirmed the resolution of the issue, though disgruntled users continued to express frustration, with some citing financial losses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Investors Unsettled as U.S. Court Ruling on Trump Tariffs Rocks Markets
Beware the Trap: German Security Alerts on Russian Espionage Recruitment via Social Media
Tragedy in Najafgarh: Social Media Dispute Turns Fatal
Tragedy in Najafgarh: Social Media's Fatal Impact
Market Jitters as Investors Eye Tariffs and Economic Reports