Axis Max Life and IPPB Team Up to Expand Insurance in Rural India
Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd partners with India Post Payments Bank to offer affordable life insurance in rural India. Using IPPB's extensive network, they aim to reach Tier 3, Tier 4, and rural markets with tailored insurance solutions. This aligns with government goals for financial inclusion.
Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd has partnered with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to expand affordable life insurance into rural India. The initiative targets Tier 3, Tier 4, and other emerging markets, both organizations announced on Wednesday.
Leveraging IPPB's expansive network, which includes 650 banking outlets and more than 1.64 lakh access points, the partnership seeks to provide a comprehensive suite of need-based insurance solutions. The move supports the government's financial inclusion goals and IRDAI's ambitious plan for 'Insurance for All by 2047'.
Axis Max Life will offer a range of products designed to meet various financial needs. These include their Smart Wealth Advantage Guarantee Plan (SWAG) and Smart Vibe Plan, along with several term insurance options. The distribution strategy will be overseen by regional heads who will manage execution across every state in India.
