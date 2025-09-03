Left Menu

Germany Grapples with New H5N1 Bird Flu Outbreak

A farm in northern Germany has reported a highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu outbreak. This incident, noted by WOAH, highlights a seasonal surge of avian influenza across Europe, affecting 2,800 laying hens in Schenefeld. The rise in cases has economic and health implications, affecting poultry supply and human health risks.

Updated: 03-09-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:58 IST
An alarming uptick in avian influenza has been reported in Germany with a farm in the northern region hit by the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu. The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) disclosed the incident amid escalating concerns over the virus's impact across Europe.

Governments and the poultry industry are on edge as the spread of bird flu amplifies. The disease has previously wreaked havoc globally, causing supply chain disruptions, spiking food prices, and increasing the potential for human transmission, prompting heightened vigilance.

In Schenefeld, 2,800 laying hens have been affected, with 100 deaths reported. German authorities informed WOAH of the outbreak, stressing the necessity for rigorous monitoring and preventive measures as Europe braces for the seasonal rise of this deadly virus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

