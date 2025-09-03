Global Financial Shifts: Stocks, Bonds, and Yields Take Center Stage

Wall Street stocks showed resilience on Wednesday, buoyed by Alphabet's significant 8% jump following an antitrust ruling that favored Google. This positivity, coupled with Apple's 2% gain, contrasted with broader steady trends as the S&P 500 rose 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.73%, while the Dow remained stable.

A simultaneous global sell-off in long-dated bonds stirred markets, with Japan facing unprecedented borrowing costs due to rising debt sustainability and inflation anxiety. Spot gold reached an all-time high as investors flocked to safer assets, disrupted by the tumult in typically low-risk government debt.

Amid this financial turmoil, political responses varied. Britain's potential tax raises and France's political instability showcase governments' strategies to counter economic pressures. Analysts warn of spillover effects from pronounced yield increases, particularly affecting equity markets and prompting strategic financial shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)