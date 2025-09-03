Ukraine Under Siege: Air Attacks Escalate Tensions

In a recent escalation, Russia has intensified its air attacks on Ukraine, focusing on key infrastructure sites and resulting in numerous casualties. The strikes, described as a demonstration of Russian aggression, have spurred Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to seek stronger security commitments from European allies.

During his diplomatic tour, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for enhanced air defenses, underscoring Russia's persistent hostility. Meanwhile, despite claims of being open to negotiations, Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains that any peace talks should occur in Moscow, a proposal Ukraine has swiftly rejected.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, air raid alerts sound persistently across Ukraine. The country's air force reported intercepting a majority of the drones and missiles launched by Russia, although several attacks resulted in damage to critical infrastructure and civilian casualties, further straining Ukraine's war efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)