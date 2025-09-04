XAI's CFO Mike Liberatore Departs After Brief Tenure
Mike Liberatore, the Chief Financial Officer of XAI, has resigned after only a few months in the role. This unexpected change in leadership was reported by the Wall Street Journal and raises questions about the company's future financial strategy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 00:16 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, Mike Liberatore, the Chief Financial Officer at XAI, has stepped down after just a brief stint in the position.
This revelation was highlighted in a report by the Wall Street Journal, sparking curiosity and concern regarding the reasons behind such a swift departure.
The change in financial leadership comes at a critical time for XAI, a company that has been under the spotlight for its ambitious growth strategies.
