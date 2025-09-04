Lockheed Martin Secures Historic $9.8 Billion Patriot Missile Deal
The advanced Patriot air defense units, already deployed to aid Ukraine amidst ongoing Russian aggression, will feature Lockheed's PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) technology. Each missile, priced at approximately $4 million, adds a layer of agility and precision to the military's defensive capabilities.
Integral to a broader defense strategy, these missiles may also be integrated into Trump's proposed Golden Dome defense shield. The Navy plans to incorporate the Lockheed-manufactured missiles into its air defense systems, with the contract encompassing 1,970 PAC-3 MSE missiles and related hardware for both U.S. and allied forces.