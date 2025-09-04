Lockheed Martin Secures Historic $9.8 Billion Patriot Missile Deal

The U.S. Army has awarded defense giant Lockheed Martin a historic $9.8 billion contract for the production of Patriot missiles. This marks the largest order for Patriot interceptors in history, as demand increases among both the U.S. and its allies.

The advanced Patriot air defense units, already deployed to aid Ukraine amidst ongoing Russian aggression, will feature Lockheed's PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) technology. Each missile, priced at approximately $4 million, adds a layer of agility and precision to the military's defensive capabilities.

Integral to a broader defense strategy, these missiles may also be integrated into Trump's proposed Golden Dome defense shield. The Navy plans to incorporate the Lockheed-manufactured missiles into its air defense systems, with the contract encompassing 1,970 PAC-3 MSE missiles and related hardware for both U.S. and allied forces.