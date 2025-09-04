Left Menu

Lockheed Martin Secures Historic $9.8 Billion Patriot Missile Deal

Lockheed Martin was awarded a $9.8 billion contract by the U.S. Army to produce Patriot missiles, marking the largest order for these interceptors. The PAC-3 MSE interceptors, valued at $4 million each, will be utilized by the U.S. and allied nations to bolster missile defense systems, potentially including the Golden Dome defense initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 01:30 IST
Lockheed Martin Secures Historic $9.8 Billion Patriot Missile Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Army has awarded defense giant Lockheed Martin a historic $9.8 billion contract for the production of Patriot missiles. This marks the largest order for Patriot interceptors in history, as demand increases among both the U.S. and its allies.

The advanced Patriot air defense units, already deployed to aid Ukraine amidst ongoing Russian aggression, will feature Lockheed's PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) technology. Each missile, priced at approximately $4 million, adds a layer of agility and precision to the military's defensive capabilities.

Integral to a broader defense strategy, these missiles may also be integrated into Trump's proposed Golden Dome defense shield. The Navy plans to incorporate the Lockheed-manufactured missiles into its air defense systems, with the contract encompassing 1,970 PAC-3 MSE missiles and related hardware for both U.S. and allied forces.

TRENDING

1
Closer Ties Amid Controversy: U.S.-Mexico Security Cooperation Under Scrutiny

Closer Ties Amid Controversy: U.S.-Mexico Security Cooperation Under Scrutin...

 Global
2
Survivors Push for Epstein Files Release Amid Political Tensions

Survivors Push for Epstein Files Release Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Explosive Stirs Tension in Damascus

Explosive Stirs Tension in Damascus

 Global
4
Key Figures in Assassination Plot Against Ecuador’s Anti-Corruption Candidate Face Trial

Key Figures in Assassination Plot Against Ecuador’s Anti-Corruption Candidat...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025