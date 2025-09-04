Tragic Boat Sinking Claims 29 Lives in Nigeria
A tragic incident occurred in north-central Nigeria, where a boat carrying passengers sank, resulting in the deaths of 29 people. The report, sourced from AFP, highlights the ongoing rescue operations as officials work to manage the aftermath. Verification from other sources like Reuters is still pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 03:21 IST
A devastating boat accident in north-central Nigeria has claimed the lives of 29 individuals, as reported by AFP.
The boat, which was carrying passengers, sank under circumstances yet to be fully detailed by rescuers and authorities on the scene.
Reuters has not yet confirmed the report, leaving the global audience awaiting further verified updates.
