BJP Leads Protest in Bihar Over Insulting Remarks Against PM Modi's Mother
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar organized a state-wide bandh to protest derogatory comments made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother. BJP's women's wing will lead demonstrations, while essential services remain operational. Controversy stems from remarks by Congress workers, with calls for an apology intensifying political tensions.
Tensions rise in Bihar as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spearheads protests across the state in response to disparaging remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has called for a five-hour Bihar Bandh, with BJP workers taking to the streets in key locations like Gaya and Danapur.
The bandh, slated from 7 am to 12 noon, aims to spotlight the offensive comments made during a Mahagathbandhan rally in Darbhanga. Despite the shutdown, emergency services and rail operations remain unaffected. BJP's Bihar state president, Dilip Jaiswal, emphasized the moral and political misconduct of the remarks, sparking the call for state-wide protests.
BJP Mahila Morcha is at the forefront, expressing strong opposition to the derogatory language used by Congress workers, which has yet to receive an apology from Mahagathbandhan leaders. Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD and Prime Minister Narendra Modi both criticized the offensive comments, highlighting the impact on societal and familial respect, intensifying the political discourse.
