Left Menu

BJP Leads Protest in Bihar Over Insulting Remarks Against PM Modi's Mother

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar organized a state-wide bandh to protest derogatory comments made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother. BJP's women's wing will lead demonstrations, while essential services remain operational. Controversy stems from remarks by Congress workers, with calls for an apology intensifying political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:24 IST
BJP Leads Protest in Bihar Over Insulting Remarks Against PM Modi's Mother
Bihar: BJP workers protest in Gaya as NDA observes 5-hour Bihar Bandh over 'abuses' against PM Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions rise in Bihar as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spearheads protests across the state in response to disparaging remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has called for a five-hour Bihar Bandh, with BJP workers taking to the streets in key locations like Gaya and Danapur.

The bandh, slated from 7 am to 12 noon, aims to spotlight the offensive comments made during a Mahagathbandhan rally in Darbhanga. Despite the shutdown, emergency services and rail operations remain unaffected. BJP's Bihar state president, Dilip Jaiswal, emphasized the moral and political misconduct of the remarks, sparking the call for state-wide protests.

BJP Mahila Morcha is at the forefront, expressing strong opposition to the derogatory language used by Congress workers, which has yet to receive an apology from Mahagathbandhan leaders. Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD and Prime Minister Narendra Modi both criticized the offensive comments, highlighting the impact on societal and familial respect, intensifying the political discourse.

TRENDING

1
GST Relief Sparks Surge in Insurance Stocks

GST Relief Sparks Surge in Insurance Stocks

 India
2
Political Scandal: Former Minister Accused of Casteist Abuse by Bodyguards

Political Scandal: Former Minister Accused of Casteist Abuse by Bodyguards

 India
3
Siya Kolisi Set to Bolster South Africa Against All Blacks at Eden Park

Siya Kolisi Set to Bolster South Africa Against All Blacks at Eden Park

 Global
4
Anant National University Unveils New Faculty and Graduate Housing

Anant National University Unveils New Faculty and Graduate Housing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025