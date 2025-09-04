AIIMS and MOHFW Unite for Nationwide Medical Oxygen Management Training
AIIMS New Delhi partners with the Ministry of Health to train 350 trainers in medical oxygen management across India. This initiative aims to build a resilient healthcare system post-COVID-19 by focusing on efficient medical oxygen usage and infrastructure maintenance, with a national training program to enhance skills and preparedness.
- Country:
- India
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has collaborated with the Disaster Management Cell under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to train 350 master trainers in medical oxygen management. This initiative spans all states and Union Territories, emphasizing enhanced management in healthcare facilities nationwide.
The Ministry has released national guidelines for medical oxygen management, outlining efficient methods for procurement, storage, and administration. AIIMS Director Prof M. Srinivas, along with key officials, introduced a guidance document aimed at educating trainers on utilizing oxygen as a primary therapeutic agent.
Dr. Pradeep Khasnobis from the Disaster Management Cell praised the Ministry's investments in oxygen infrastructure and urged states and UTs to leverage the master trainers for widespread capacity building. Mock drills are being conducted to ensure infrastructure readiness, as noted by project lead Dr. Vijaydeep Siddharth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's RTD Revolution: The Future of Refreshment
Indian Women's Hockey Team Aims for a Victorious Asia Cup Return
PAFI's 12th Annual Forum: Shaping India's Global Engagement with Telangana as Partner State
Trailblazing Journey: India's First Women-Led Delegation at TIFF
InfoComm India 2025: The Ultimate Pro AV Experience