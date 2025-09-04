Left Menu

AIIMS and MOHFW Unite for Nationwide Medical Oxygen Management Training

AIIMS New Delhi partners with the Ministry of Health to train 350 trainers in medical oxygen management across India. This initiative aims to build a resilient healthcare system post-COVID-19 by focusing on efficient medical oxygen usage and infrastructure maintenance, with a national training program to enhance skills and preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:24 IST
AIIMS and MOHFW Unite for Nationwide Medical Oxygen Management Training
AIIMS Delhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has collaborated with the Disaster Management Cell under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to train 350 master trainers in medical oxygen management. This initiative spans all states and Union Territories, emphasizing enhanced management in healthcare facilities nationwide.

The Ministry has released national guidelines for medical oxygen management, outlining efficient methods for procurement, storage, and administration. AIIMS Director Prof M. Srinivas, along with key officials, introduced a guidance document aimed at educating trainers on utilizing oxygen as a primary therapeutic agent.

Dr. Pradeep Khasnobis from the Disaster Management Cell praised the Ministry's investments in oxygen infrastructure and urged states and UTs to leverage the master trainers for widespread capacity building. Mock drills are being conducted to ensure infrastructure readiness, as noted by project lead Dr. Vijaydeep Siddharth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Relief Sparks Surge in Insurance Stocks

GST Relief Sparks Surge in Insurance Stocks

 India
2
Political Scandal: Former Minister Accused of Casteist Abuse by Bodyguards

Political Scandal: Former Minister Accused of Casteist Abuse by Bodyguards

 India
3
Siya Kolisi Set to Bolster South Africa Against All Blacks at Eden Park

Siya Kolisi Set to Bolster South Africa Against All Blacks at Eden Park

 Global
4
Anant National University Unveils New Faculty and Graduate Housing

Anant National University Unveils New Faculty and Graduate Housing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025