AIIMS and MOHFW Unite for Nationwide Medical Oxygen Management Training

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has collaborated with the Disaster Management Cell under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to train 350 master trainers in medical oxygen management. This initiative spans all states and Union Territories, emphasizing enhanced management in healthcare facilities nationwide.

The Ministry has released national guidelines for medical oxygen management, outlining efficient methods for procurement, storage, and administration. AIIMS Director Prof M. Srinivas, along with key officials, introduced a guidance document aimed at educating trainers on utilizing oxygen as a primary therapeutic agent.

Dr. Pradeep Khasnobis from the Disaster Management Cell praised the Ministry's investments in oxygen infrastructure and urged states and UTs to leverage the master trainers for widespread capacity building. Mock drills are being conducted to ensure infrastructure readiness, as noted by project lead Dr. Vijaydeep Siddharth.

