Left Menu

ExxonMobil Considers Chemical Plant Sales Amid Global Industry Shifts

ExxonMobil is exploring the sale of its chemical plants in the UK and Belgium, valued at up to $1 billion, due to U.S. tariffs and increased competition from China. The potential sales are part of a broader industry trend as companies like LyondellBasell and Sabic reduce their European operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:50 IST
ExxonMobil Considers Chemical Plant Sales Amid Global Industry Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

ExxonMobil is reportedly considering the sale of its chemical plants in the UK and Belgium, with potential earnings up to $1 billion, amidst challenges posed by U.S. tariffs and intensified competition from China.

The U.S. energy giant is in early discussions with advisers regarding the sales, as per sources cited in the Financial Times. Exxon has chosen not to comment on these speculations.

The European chemical sector faces mounting pressure from disrupted trade by U.S. tariffs and cheaper Asian imports, jeopardizing recovery efforts after the 2022 energy crisis. Other industry leaders like LyondellBasell are also scaling back European operations, indicating a significant shift within the sector.

TRENDING

1
Indian Women's Hockey Team Aims for a Victorious Asia Cup Return

Indian Women's Hockey Team Aims for a Victorious Asia Cup Return

 China
2
Lloyds Bank's Bold Move: Performance Overhaul Sparks Job Uncertainty

Lloyds Bank's Bold Move: Performance Overhaul Sparks Job Uncertainty

 Global
3
India's RTD Revolution: The Future of Refreshment

India's RTD Revolution: The Future of Refreshment

 Global
4
Delhi on High Alert: Yamuna Swells, Metro Access Limited Amid Flooding Concerns

Delhi on High Alert: Yamuna Swells, Metro Access Limited Amid Flooding Conce...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025