Landslides Halt Vaishno Devi Yatra Amid Weather Chaos

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra remains on hold due to severe weather conditions, including landslides and floods. Restoration efforts are underway, but authorities prioritize public safety. Schools in the region are closed as a precaution, with potential for online classes. A tragic landslide earlier claimed over 30 lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:23 IST
Visual of Shree Mata Vaishno Devi temple (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has been suspended for a tenth consecutive day as adverse weather conditions, marked by persistent heavy rain and frequent landslides, continue to endanger routes used by the pilgrims. The treacherous conditions have also resulted in flash floods and destabilized slopes along the path to the sacred site.

Efforts to restore the route are ongoing, involving the Shrine Board, NDRF, SDRF, and local authorities, working tirelessly to remove debris and stabilize landslide-vulnerable areas. Despite these efforts, officials emphasize that the pilgrimage will only resume once the path is deemed safe. Devotees are urged to adhere to travel advisories and refrain from heading to the base camp in Katra unnecessarily.

In light of the circumstances, the Jammu Division has ordered the closure of all educational institutions as a precaution, with potential for online classes as conditions permit. Recently, a catastrophic landslide near the Vaishno Devi temple resulted in over 30 fatalities and left 20 injured. Governor Manoj Sinha has initiated an investigation into the incident, underscoring the severity of the current crisis in the region.

