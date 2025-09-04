India Powers Ahead: ATL's Battery Plant Sparks New Era in Electronics Manufacturing

The Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, praised the opening of Amperex Technology Limited's (ATL) new Lithium-Ion cell manufacturing facility in Gurugram, Haryana, on Thursday. This development marks a significant step in India's quest for self-sufficiency in electronics manufacturing.

The new facility will produce Indian-made Lithium-Ion batteries for mobile phones, hearables, wearables, and laptops. Highlighting the importance of this move, Vaishnaw remarked, "This milestone brings us closer to achieving the vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in electronics, simplifying the production of essential components."

Vaishnaw also emphasized the relevance of the plant in addressing India's significant battery demand, stating it would meet about 40% of the country's annual need for mobile phone batteries. Additionally, he credited the Haryana government and the national electronics manufacturing cluster scheme for their roles in bringing this project to fruition. The facility is set to provide employment for 5,000 individuals.

