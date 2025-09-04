Left Menu

India Powers Ahead: ATL's Battery Plant Sparks New Era in Electronics Manufacturing

Union Minister Aswhini Vaishnaw applauds the launch of ATL's advanced Lithium-Ion cell factory in Gurugram, marking India's stride towards self-reliance in electronics. The facility will significantly contribute to India's battery demand, providing employment while positioning the nation as a key player in global electronics manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 13:09 IST
Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology Aswhini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, praised the opening of Amperex Technology Limited's (ATL) new Lithium-Ion cell manufacturing facility in Gurugram, Haryana, on Thursday. This development marks a significant step in India's quest for self-sufficiency in electronics manufacturing.

The new facility will produce Indian-made Lithium-Ion batteries for mobile phones, hearables, wearables, and laptops. Highlighting the importance of this move, Vaishnaw remarked, "This milestone brings us closer to achieving the vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in electronics, simplifying the production of essential components."

Vaishnaw also emphasized the relevance of the plant in addressing India's significant battery demand, stating it would meet about 40% of the country's annual need for mobile phone batteries. Additionally, he credited the Haryana government and the national electronics manufacturing cluster scheme for their roles in bringing this project to fruition. The facility is set to provide employment for 5,000 individuals.

Latest News

