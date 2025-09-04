Left Menu

Eldorado Agritech's Ambitious IPO: A Seeding Success

Eldorado Agritech Ltd, under the brand Srikar Seeds, is gearing up for a Rs 1,000 crore IPO. The offer includes a fresh equity issue and a sale by promoters. Key funds will address debt and expand operations. The company, which has substantial agrochemical credentials, reported significant revenue and profits in FY25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 13:36 IST
Eldorado Agritech's Ambitious IPO: A Seeding Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eldorado Agritech Ltd is making waves with its planned Rs 1,000 crore initial public offering (IPO). This development was confirmed in a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The IPO will comprise both a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 340 crore and an offer for sale of shares amounting to Rs 660 crore.

The offer for sale will involve the promoters, pivotal figures in the company, Srinivasa Rao Linga and Usha Rani Papineni, offloading shares worth Rs 500 crore and Rs 160 crore respectively. This strategic move is part of the seed-to-harvest solutions provider's broader aim to leverage capital for debt repayment and corporate growth.

A recognized player in the agro-industry, Eldorado Agritech Ltd delivers a wide array of seed solutions and holds numerous registrations for its agrochemical products. The company's impressive financial performance, marked by a revenue of Rs 441 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 71 crore for FY25, emphasizes its potential as a strong market contender. Leading the IPO initiative are Anand Rathi Advisors and Equirus Capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian Ex-Education Minister Nadiem Makarim Implicated in Graft Case

Indonesian Ex-Education Minister Nadiem Makarim Implicated in Graft Case

 Indonesia
2
Eurozone Retail Sales Slump as Tariff Woes Weigh

Eurozone Retail Sales Slump as Tariff Woes Weigh

 Germany
3
Blaze Engulfs DTC Bus Near Dhaula Kuan, Swift Firefighting Response Ensues

Blaze Engulfs DTC Bus Near Dhaula Kuan, Swift Firefighting Response Ensues

 India
4
India's GST Overhaul: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

India's GST Overhaul: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025