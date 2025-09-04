Left Menu

RSS Convenes All-India Coordination Meeting in Jodhpur with Top Leaders

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to hold its all-India coordination meeting from September 5-7 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Attended by approximately 320 workers, the meeting will feature key leaders like RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. Discussions will emphasize national unity, security, and social transformation.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will host its annual all-India coordination meeting in Jodhpur from September 5 to 7. Sunil Ambekar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, announced that around 320 workers are expected to participate, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale leading the proceedings.

Ambekar conveyed during a press briefing that this gathering will include all Sah-Sarkaryavahs and various office-bearers, highlighting the importance of their presence. Scheduled for the Vikram Samvat 2082, it underscores the continuity and tradition of the RSS, following last year's gathering in Palakkad, Kerala.

The meeting will facilitate representatives from 32 RSS-inspired organisations to engage in comprehensive discussions on social issues, national unity, and security. Key presentations will focus on field experiences and achievements, setting a course for future initiatives and strengthening coordination for upcoming RSS centenary events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

