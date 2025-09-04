Left Menu

Kuki-Zo Council's Decision Unblocks Lifeline Highway in Manipur

The Kuki-Zo Council has announced the reopening of National Highway-2 in Manipur, following meetings with the Ministry of Home Affairs. A tripartite agreement emphasizes peace and cooperation, amid ethnic tensions and humanitarian challenges in the region. The move is crucial for easing supply disruptions and supporting displaced families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:24 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal resolution, the Kuki-Zo Council has declared the reopening of National Highway-2 for unrestricted movement of commuters and essential goods in Manipur. This decision comes after multiple discussions held in New Delhi involving the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Kuki-Zo Council, focusing on resolving the ongoing blockade that severely impacted the transport of goods and vehicular movement, leading to significant hardship for residents statewide.

The MHA, in a statement, highlighted the Kuki-Zo Council's commitment to collaborating with Indian security forces to maintain peace along the highway. NH-2 is a crucial artery that connects Manipur with Nagaland and other northeastern regions, previously obstructed amidst the ethnic strife between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023. This conflict has escalated, resulting in extensive violence, fatalities, mass displacements, and an exacerbating humanitarian crisis.

Reopening the highway marks a strategic step towards ensuring normalcy in the violence-stricken state, aiming to alleviate the struggles of displaced citizens and easing access to essential supplies. Concurrently, a significant tripartite meeting involving MHA, the Government of Manipur, the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), and United People's Front (UPF) was convened, concluding with a revised Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement set to last one year. Notable provisions include the affirmation of Manipur's territorial integrity and efforts towards a sustainable peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

