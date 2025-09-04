Sambit Patra Criticizes Congress, Celebrates GST Reforms as 'Bundle of Happiness'
BJP leader Sambit Patra criticized Congress for allegedly mimicking Aam Aadmi Party's approach by attacking institutions without evidence. Patra praised the GST reforms as transformative, claiming benefits for farmers and small businesses. He highlighted changes in GST slabs to simplify taxation and boost economic prosperity under Modi's government.
On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra launched a vehement critique against the Congress party, accusing it of becoming a mimic of the Aam Aadmi Party by attacking constitutional institutions without substantial evidence. Patra challenged Congress to clarify the impact of GST reforms on farmers through a press briefing.
Patra emphasized that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in 2017, symbolize not just policy change but a 'bundle of happiness.' He asserted that the GST is a hallmark of 'Ease of Doing Business,' significantly benefiting small enterprises.
Highlighting recent GST council decisions, Patra noted the rationalization of GST rates into two main slabs: 5% for essentials and 18% for most goods and services. He pointed out the relief GST offers to farmers and middle-class families by making essentials like bicycles and tractors more affordable, further boosting financial ease for them.
