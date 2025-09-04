Sambit Patra Criticizes Congress, Celebrates GST Reforms as 'Bundle of Happiness'

On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra launched a vehement critique against the Congress party, accusing it of becoming a mimic of the Aam Aadmi Party by attacking constitutional institutions without substantial evidence. Patra challenged Congress to clarify the impact of GST reforms on farmers through a press briefing.

Patra emphasized that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in 2017, symbolize not just policy change but a 'bundle of happiness.' He asserted that the GST is a hallmark of 'Ease of Doing Business,' significantly benefiting small enterprises.

Highlighting recent GST council decisions, Patra noted the rationalization of GST rates into two main slabs: 5% for essentials and 18% for most goods and services. He pointed out the relief GST offers to farmers and middle-class families by making essentials like bicycles and tractors more affordable, further boosting financial ease for them.

