Left Menu

Srinagar Police Intensifies Flood Evacuation Amidst Waterlogging Crisis

Srinagar Police, in collaboration with SDRF and River Police, has activated a robust evacuation plan in response to severe flood-like conditions. They have successfully relocated nearly 200 families, fortified embankments, and established 24/7 helplines while urging citizens to remain cautious during heavy rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:09 IST
Srinagar Police Intensifies Flood Evacuation Amidst Waterlogging Crisis
Srinagar Police Leads Evacuation and Relocation Efforts (Photo/Srinagar Police) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Srinagar Police, working hand in hand with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and River Police, has launched an extensive evacuation and relocation initiative to protect citizens affected by severe flooding and extensive waterlogging in parts of the city. An official press release indicates that police units from local stations, alongside River and SDRF forces, are actively engaged in operations under territorial officers' supervision in multiple vulnerable areas.

This concerted effort has led to the successful evacuation and relocation of approximately 200 families from severely impacted zones. Specific instances include the rescue of 24 families and houseboat occupants from Peerzo Island and Basantbagh, 39 families from areas like Bonyarbal, and nearly 63 individuals from Panzinara-Mujgund and adjacent Bund locations.

Beyond evacuation, Srinagar Police are addressing potential breaches in embankments to mitigate further flooding. Forming contingency teams and quick response units across district stations, they aim to provide timely aid, manage traffic in congested zones, and ensure direct intervention where necessary. The police also maintain 24/7 helplines for emergencies and advise residents to limit travel, report hazards promptly, and follow official guidance closely during these critical times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Puravankara Brings Premier Indian Real Estate to the US: A Golden Opportunity for NRIs

Puravankara Brings Premier Indian Real Estate to the US: A Golden Opportunit...

 United States
2
Manipur Aims for Peace as Kuki-Zo Groups Sign Suspension of Operations Agreement

Manipur Aims for Peace as Kuki-Zo Groups Sign Suspension of Operations Agree...

 India
3
Maurice Obstfeld Raises Alarms Over South Korea-US Trade Deal

Maurice Obstfeld Raises Alarms Over South Korea-US Trade Deal

 United States
4
Omaxe Ltd Celebrates 38 Years of Real Estate Excellence

Omaxe Ltd Celebrates 38 Years of Real Estate Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025