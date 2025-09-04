Srinagar Police Intensifies Flood Evacuation Amidst Waterlogging Crisis

Srinagar Police, working hand in hand with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and River Police, has launched an extensive evacuation and relocation initiative to protect citizens affected by severe flooding and extensive waterlogging in parts of the city. An official press release indicates that police units from local stations, alongside River and SDRF forces, are actively engaged in operations under territorial officers' supervision in multiple vulnerable areas.

This concerted effort has led to the successful evacuation and relocation of approximately 200 families from severely impacted zones. Specific instances include the rescue of 24 families and houseboat occupants from Peerzo Island and Basantbagh, 39 families from areas like Bonyarbal, and nearly 63 individuals from Panzinara-Mujgund and adjacent Bund locations.

Beyond evacuation, Srinagar Police are addressing potential breaches in embankments to mitigate further flooding. Forming contingency teams and quick response units across district stations, they aim to provide timely aid, manage traffic in congested zones, and ensure direct intervention where necessary. The police also maintain 24/7 helplines for emergencies and advise residents to limit travel, report hazards promptly, and follow official guidance closely during these critical times.

(With inputs from agencies.)