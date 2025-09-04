Unearthing the Truth: A Landmark Study on Kashmir's Unmarked Graves

The Save Youth Save Future Foundation, a key non-governmental organization based in Kashmir, has unveiled its significant research report titled "Unraveling the Truth: A Critical Study of Unmarked and Unidentified Graves in Kashmir Valley," at an event in Delhi. The study reveals that 93.2 percent of graveyards in the valley are properly documented and offers a comprehensive look using geotagging, photographs, oral testimonies, and FIR analysis.

The report meticulously documents 4,056 graves, identifying 2,493 as foreign militants, 1,208 locals, 70 tribal invaders, and 9 civilians. It categorizes the graves into five groups: local and foreign militants, civilians, unmarked, and 1947 tribal invaders. By balancing humanitarian and security dimensions, the report contrasts earlier focus on state responsibility alone.

Leading the effort, Chairman Wajahat Farooq Bhat affirmed the study's importance in promoting truth and transparency, moving beyond mystery and conjecture. Principal researcher Anika Nazir emphasized its profound human impact. The report also addresses trauma from misclassification, recommending DNA verification for 276 unmarked graves, placing family rights and closure at its core.

(With inputs from agencies.)