Left Menu

Unearthing the Truth: A Landmark Study on Kashmir's Unmarked Graves

The Save Youth Save Future Foundation has released a pivotal study on unmarked graves in Kashmir. The report, spanning four districts, uses comprehensive methods to document 4,056 graves and debunk misinformed narratives. It calls for DNA verification and highlights the humanitarian impact and future implications for peace in the valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:31 IST
Unearthing the Truth: A Landmark Study on Kashmir's Unmarked Graves
Research report on unmarked and unidentified graves in Kashmir presented in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Save Youth Save Future Foundation, a key non-governmental organization based in Kashmir, has unveiled its significant research report titled "Unraveling the Truth: A Critical Study of Unmarked and Unidentified Graves in Kashmir Valley," at an event in Delhi. The study reveals that 93.2 percent of graveyards in the valley are properly documented and offers a comprehensive look using geotagging, photographs, oral testimonies, and FIR analysis.

The report meticulously documents 4,056 graves, identifying 2,493 as foreign militants, 1,208 locals, 70 tribal invaders, and 9 civilians. It categorizes the graves into five groups: local and foreign militants, civilians, unmarked, and 1947 tribal invaders. By balancing humanitarian and security dimensions, the report contrasts earlier focus on state responsibility alone.

Leading the effort, Chairman Wajahat Farooq Bhat affirmed the study's importance in promoting truth and transparency, moving beyond mystery and conjecture. Principal researcher Anika Nazir emphasized its profound human impact. The report also addresses trauma from misclassification, recommending DNA verification for 276 unmarked graves, placing family rights and closure at its core.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Socialist Party Proposes Bold Tax Reforms Amidst Political Tensions

France's Socialist Party Proposes Bold Tax Reforms Amidst Political Tensions

 Global
2
Judge in MP Receives Rs 500 Crore Extortion Threat

Judge in MP Receives Rs 500 Crore Extortion Threat

 India
3
DRDO Paves Way for Indigenous Breakthroughs with Industrial Tech Transfers

DRDO Paves Way for Indigenous Breakthroughs with Industrial Tech Transfers

 India
4
Tragic Mob Lynching in Odisha Sparks Outrage

Tragic Mob Lynching in Odisha Sparks Outrage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025