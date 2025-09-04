Left Menu

Alt's ARIPS Set to Revolutionize India's Real Estate Investment

Alt, India's leading alternative investment platform, introduces ARIPS, the first PMS focused on listed Indian REITs and InvITs. This initiative offers stable income and growth potential amid India's evolving real estate sector. ARIPS aims for professionally managed exposure, promising high risk-adjusted returns and regulatory oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bengaluru-based Alt, a top platform for alternative investments, has unveiled ARIPS, a Portfolio Management Service (PMS) targeting investments in Indian Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs). Designed to tap into India's burgeoning real estate market, ARIPS is the nation's inaugural PMS dedicated solely to this sector.

REITs and InvITs have demonstrated consistent returns of 11.0% per annum since their 2019 inception, outpacing traditional financial assets like G-secs and debt mutual funds. The market capitalization of listed REITs has surpassed $17 billion, reflecting their growing acceptance in India.

As India's real estate and infrastructure sectors evolve, ARIPS promises stable income and capital growth, regulated under SEBI's oversight. Alt's initiative allows investors diversified exposure and potential high returns, positioning ARIPS as a preferred choice for those seeking passive income and portfolio stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

