Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating India's Solar Future

Cosmic PV Power Pvt. Ltd. celebrated its 5th Foundation Day, announcing major expansion plans including a new 2 GW solar cell factory and entry into the Battery Energy Storage System sector. The company aims at an IPO and enhancing solar module production, further supporting India's clean energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:58 IST
Cosmic PV Power Pvt. Ltd. marked its 5th Foundation Day with an exuberant celebration at Sumeru Banquet, Park Inn by Radisson, Surat. The event commenced with a ceremonial lamp lighting by Directors, Mr. Shravan Gupta and Mr. Jenish Ghael, signifying their commitment to growth and sustainability in the renewable energy sector.

Mr. Harish Valecha addressed the gathering, reflecting on the company's five-year journey. Director Mr. Shravan Gupta recounted Cosmic's evolution into a significant solar energy player, while Mr. Jenish Ghael revealed ambitious future plans, including an Initial Public Offering and augmented production facilities.

The announcements include a 2 GW solar cell factory, expansion in solar module production, and a strategic entry into the Battery Energy Storage System sector with a proposed 2 GW facility. This reinforces Cosmic's dedication to advancing India's renewable energy sector and global leadership in green technology.

