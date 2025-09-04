Canada's Trade Deficit Narrowing Amidst Export Surge
Canada's trade deficit shrunk in July, bolstered by rising exports of crude oil and passenger cars to the U.S. The deficit reached C$4.94 billion, showing improvement against last month, but surpassed last year’s figures. Tariffs and altered supply chains have challenged Canadian trade, yet exports to the U.S. are recovering.
In July, Canada's trade deficit narrowed significantly as exports increased, primarily driven by the shipment of crude oil and passenger cars to the United States. Statistics Canada reported a merchandise trade deficit of C$4.94 billion, improved from the previous month's C$5.98 billion, though higher than a year earlier.
Economists' projections had placed the expected deficit at a slightly lower C$4.75 billion, marking the sixth consecutive deficit since U.S. imposed tariffs under President Donald Trump's administration. Nonetheless, it signifies a recovery from the record high of C$7.6 billion in April.
Despite Trump's tariffs prompting businesses to adjust supply chains, 76% of Canada's total goods exports went to the U.S. last year, climbing for three consecutive months. July's exports rose by 0.9% to C$61.86 billion, while imports fell by 0.7% to C$66.80 billion. Energy product exports saw the largest increase, while aluminum exports fell sharply under 50% tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- trade deficit
- exports
- crude oil
- U.S.
- tariffs
- economy
- Statistics Canada
- energy products
- imports
ALSO READ
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty
Tamil Nadu Embraces GST Reforms: A Boost for Economy and Trade
Five new gems (panch ratna) have been added to India's vibrant economy through GST reforms: PM Narendra Modi.
Canada's Trade Deficit Narrows Amid Rising Exports to the U.S.
Sweden's Tax Cut to Boost Economy Amid Global Uncertainty