Himachal Pradesh's Mission to Save Stranded Devotees Amid Monsoon Chaos

In a determined effort to rescue devotees stranded during the Manimahesh Yatra, the Chamba district administration, under the guidance of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has launched a significant operation.

On Thursday, authorities began transporting approximately 500 devotees from Bharmour to Chamba, deploying security personnel and offering free essential services despite damaged roads and adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, a small helicopter airlifted 35 ailing and elderly individuals to safety. As the monsoon wreaks havoc, with 343 lives lost since June 20, officials, including Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, work tirelessly on ground to ensure the safety of visitors and residents.

