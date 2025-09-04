Legal Clash Over Offshore Wind: Revolution Wind Project in Limbo

Denmark's Orsted, alongside its joint venture partner Skyborn Renewables, has launched a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the halted Revolution Wind project. The offshore wind farm, located off Rhode Island, was abruptly stopped by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management last month due to unspecified national security concerns.

The project, which was nearing completion with 45 out of its 65 turbines installed, has been significantly affected by the stop-work order. Orsted and Skyborn claim this action was taken without legal basis and is poised to cost them an additional $1 billion if unresolved.

The timing of the project's halt could not be worse for Orsted, who recently announced a significant financial move. The disruption also puts the completion of the wind farm, which aims to power 350,000 homes, at risk of delay or cancellation.

(With inputs from agencies.)