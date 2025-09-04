Left Menu

Legal Clash Over Offshore Wind: Revolution Wind Project in Limbo

Denmark's Orsted and Skyborn Renewables are suing the Trump administration for blocking the Revolution Wind project off Rhode Island. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management halted the project over national security concerns, potentially delaying it by a year and costing billions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:22 IST
Legal Clash Over Offshore Wind: Revolution Wind Project in Limbo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Denmark's Orsted, alongside its joint venture partner Skyborn Renewables, has launched a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the halted Revolution Wind project. The offshore wind farm, located off Rhode Island, was abruptly stopped by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management last month due to unspecified national security concerns.

The project, which was nearing completion with 45 out of its 65 turbines installed, has been significantly affected by the stop-work order. Orsted and Skyborn claim this action was taken without legal basis and is poised to cost them an additional $1 billion if unresolved.

The timing of the project's halt could not be worse for Orsted, who recently announced a significant financial move. The disruption also puts the completion of the wind farm, which aims to power 350,000 homes, at risk of delay or cancellation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya's Leap in Organic Farming: A New Era Begins

Meghalaya's Leap in Organic Farming: A New Era Begins

 India
2
Omar Abdullah Criticizes Post-2014 Flood Management in Kashmir

Omar Abdullah Criticizes Post-2014 Flood Management in Kashmir

 India
3
Strengthening Bonds: Australia and U.S. Collaborate on Critical Minerals

Strengthening Bonds: Australia and U.S. Collaborate on Critical Minerals

 Global
4
Karnataka's Move Back to Ballot Papers: A Trust Restoration Measure

Karnataka's Move Back to Ballot Papers: A Trust Restoration Measure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025