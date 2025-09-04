Trump Urges Europe to Halt Russian Oil Purchases

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged European leaders to halt the purchase of Russian oil, which he claims is indirectly supporting Moscow's war against Ukraine. A White House official noted that Trump joined a call with the 'Coalition of the Willing,' led by French President Emmanuel Macron, focusing on security guarantees for Kyiv amid peace talks with Russia.

During the call, Trump stressed that the European Union's continuation of oil imports provides substantial financial support to Russia, citing 1.1 billion euros in annual fuel sales. He also pushed for economic pressure on China to cut its financial ties with Moscow.

The European Commission has already proposed legislation to end EU imports of Russian oil and gas completely by January 1, 2028. Despite frustrations over his inability to stop the conflict, Trump insists that Europe must play a crucial role in resolving the crisis.