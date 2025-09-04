New Leadership Steers India's Mutual Fund Industry to New Heights

Sundeep Sikka, the chief executive officer of Nippon Life India Asset Management, has been named the new chairman of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), the organization announced on Thursday.

Vishal Kapoor, CEO of Bandhan Asset Management Company, has taken the position of vice chairman. These leadership changes come as India's mutual fund industry, valued above Rs 75 lakh crore in assets, seeks to broaden its investor base and promote nationwide engagement.

The new chairman, Sikka, returns to this role with a strategic focus on increasing the geographic reach of mutual funds, enhancing transparency to build investor trust, and advocating for financial inclusion. Meanwhile, Kapoor emphasizes simplifying access and fostering first-time investor participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)