GST Revamp: Relief for the Middle Class

BJP Rajasthan president Madan Rathore on Thursday applauded recent changes in the GST slabs, citing them as substantial relief measures for the middle class and small traders. He specifically acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for leading this initiative.

Rathore highlighted that the government's decision to impose higher taxes on luxury items, while exempting essential goods like life-saving medicines and staple foods such as chapati and paneer, was historic. This, he asserted, would simplify business operations and reduce the cost of living.

Criticizing the Congress party, Rathore accused them of not prioritizing issues affecting the poor. He claimed that under the Modi government, India has significantly curbed inflation from 9.8% to 2.1%, a figure expected to drop further with the updated tax slabs.

(With inputs from agencies.)