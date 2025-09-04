Left Menu

Assam BJP Hails 'Historic' GST Reforms as Game-Changer for Common People

Assam BJP commends recent GST reforms reducing slabs from four to two, touting it as a 'historic and revolutionary' step. The overhaul promises increased purchasing power by lowering taxes on essentials. BJP criticizes Congress for past inaction, highlighting BJP's successful GST implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:25 IST
BJP symbol (Representative Image). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent development, the Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has enthusiastically welcomed the latest reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which streamline tax rates by merging existing slabs of 12 and 28 percent into a dual-rate structure of 5 and 18 percent. The party lauds the decision as 'historic and revolutionary' for the economy.

Assam BJP Spokesperson Debojit Mahanta emphasizes that nearly 99 percent of goods previously taxed at 12 percent will now fall under the lower 5 percent bracket, allowing more disposable income for the populace. This GST, implemented on July 1, 2017, consolidated 17 different taxes including VAT and excise duties under a single framework.

Mahanta criticizes the Congress party for initially mocking GST as a 'Gabbar Singh Tax', noting that even non-BJP states now recognize its benefits. Highlighting the BJP's initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mahanta underscores the party's commitment to social welfare and economic growth.

The recent GST reforms are set to cut tax rates on widely used items and healthcare services, effectively lowering costs for the common man. Essentials like sofas, toothpaste, and educational goods will see significant tax rate reductions, alongside incentives for farmers and reduced taxes on vehicles, Mahanta highlights.

Guided by principles of welfare for the majority, the BJP-led government approaches these tax revisions as a transformative vision for economic empowerment, Mahanta concludes.

