Punjab's Flood Crisis: A Call for Urgent Action

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the flood-stricken regions of Amritsar and Gurdaspur in Punjab on Thursday, declaring the situation grave. Chouhan announced that two central teams are currently evaluating the extent of damage in the state, assuring that the central government stands resolute with Punjab's farmers and residents during this crisis.

"The situation is serious. Floods have devastated crops, affecting 1400 villages severely," stated Chouhan, who was dispatched by the Prime Minister. The Minister met with affected residents in Amritsar district, personally inspecting the waterlogged crops and listening to grievances. Recent flooding has resulted in the loss of 37 lives, as reported by the Mann government.

In Punjab, 1,655 villages are impacted, with Gurdaspur bearing the brunt (324 villages), followed by Ferozepur, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and Sangrur. A total of 1,75,216 hectares of cropland has been affected. Efforts to combat the deluge involve intensified rescue and relief operations, with Punjab Police deploying drones to deliver aid to isolated villages in Amritsar. Evacuation campaigns continue in settlements near the Sutlej, where residents are guided to government relief camps.

Meanwhile, officials executed a surprise inspection in Derabassi, Mohali, to assess the local administration's emergency readiness. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal toured flood-prone areas like Gulmohar Extension and Gulmohar Society, conversing with residents and officials to evaluate the Municipal Council, Derabassi's preparedness.

The ADC ordered officials to have emergency equipment and personnel primed for water drainage and rescue missions, stressing rapid response to minimize casualties and destruction. Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal's leadership, according to the ADC, ensures all protective measures are pursued for Derabassi residents.

Dhaliwal underscored preventive strategies, directing Executive Officer Ravneet Singh to maintain clear roads and drainage systems to counter water-related risks effectively. "Clogged drains exacerbate flooding. Proper maintenance is vital to safeguard low-lying zones," emphasized Dhaliwal.

In a briefing to the ADC, Ravneet Singh highlighted that the Municipal Council pre-mapped flood-risk areas and readied response teams, dewatering pumps, and associated machinery. The surprise inspection was also designed to reassure Derabassi residents of the administration's vigilance and rapid response capacity.

