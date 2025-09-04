Gauhati University Leaps to New Heights in NIRF 2025 Rankings

In a significant leap forward, Gauhati University has secured 9th position among state universities, marked at 33rd among all varsities, and holds the 52nd spot across institutions in the NIRF 2025 rankings, according to an official release.

Vice Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta lauded the University's academic community for propelling the institution's progress. He emphasized that this advancement underscores the University's potential to forge a vibrant knowledge society and contribute towards an envisioned 'Viksit Assam and Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

The rankings, released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, also highlight Gauhati University's global recognition, having recently been ranked 351-400 worldwide in the Times Higher Education Asia Rankings. Commendations were echoed by Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, along with an acknowledgment from University Registrar Prof Utpal Sarma of the faculty and students' dedication in achieving this milestone.

