Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates green hydrogen pilot plant

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated a green hydrogen pilot plant and laid the foundations for port projects at VOC Port in Thoothukudi. He highlighted Sagarmala fishing harbours, maritime innovation in Tamil Nadu, cruise circuits to Sri Lanka, and new trade corridors.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 17:48 IST
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inaugurated a green hydrogen pilot plant and laid foundation stones for multiple port projects at V O Chidambaranar (VOC) Port. Speaking at the event, Sonowal said the Sagarmala programme was improving livelihoods for coastal communities through new fishing harbours.

He said, "Through Sagarmala, we have organised four key fishing harbours at Koonthookal, Pompuhar, Sinamoton and MukaIyard, thus creating better livelihoods for our coastal communities." Sonowal added that maritime innovation and connectivity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership were transforming Tamil Nadu's role in India's growth story.

The Union Minister said, "Under PM Modi's leadership, we are reclaiming that legacy through commerce, connectivity, innovation and cooperation. Innovation in the maritime sector has also found its anchor in Tamil Nadu." Sonowal said the National Technology Centre for Port, Waterways and Coast at IIT Chennai has delivered key engineering solutions, adding that Chennai also hosted the "first-of-its-kind maritime hackathon Marathon 2025" to drive innovation and collaboration.

"The National Technology Centre for Port, Waterways and Coast, established at IIT Chennai, has already provided numerous engineering solutions. Recently, the first-of-its-kind maritime hackathon Marathon 2025 was launched in Chennai to accelerate innovation, problem-solving, and collaboration across the sector," he noted. Sonowal stated that India is developing the Eastern Maritime Corridor to Vladivostok via Chennai, while also enhancing cruise tourism with a new Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka circuit and upgrading passenger terminals.

He noted. "We are also creating new corridors like the Eastern Maritime Corridor to Vladivostok via Chennai. Cruise tourism is another growing sector. With a new circuit connecting Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka and improved passenger terminals, we are opening up cultural and coastal experiences." The Union Minister also paid tribute to freedom fighter V O Chidambaranar on his birth anniversary, recalling his role in launching "swadeshi shipping" and urging the younger generation to remember his contributions.

Today is the birthday of a great leader, O Chidambaranar, who launched 'swadeshi shipping'. He was able to create history by showing a strong will to develop ships in India. I pay my deep tribute to him. The present generation should know about him and his contributions," Sonowal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

