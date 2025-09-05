Left Menu

Gujarat's Education Leaders Celebrate Teachers' Impact in Nation-Building

At the Teacher Award Ceremony in Ahmedabad, CM Bhupendra Patel emphasized the key role teachers play in nurturing values like Swadeshi and 'Nation First' among students to align with PM Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He honored distinguished teachers and outlined the importance of education in societal development.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (FilePhoto/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, speaking at the state-level Teacher Award Ceremony in Ahmedabad, urged educators to instill Swadeshi values and a 'Nation First' mindset in students, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. This call was made in a gathering organized by the Gujarat Education Department on Friday.

The ceremony saw the Chief Minister honoring 30 distinguished teachers with the 'Best Teacher Award,' alongside recognizing five outstanding students. Education Minister Kuber Dindor was in attendance, echoing sentiments shared by the Prime Minister about the influential role teachers hold, second only to parents.

Celebrating Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's 137th birth anniversary, CM Patel described the event as a fitting acknowledgment of the honorees' contributions. He emphasized that all tasks, regardless of size, are essential and encouraged teaching professionals to support a vision of Viksit Bharat through a prosperous Gujarat. This vision was further underscored by praise for recent GST reforms reducing educational costs, aligning with the government's focus on accessible, stress-free learning.

In line with the New Education Policy and initiatives such as Namo Lakshmi and Namo Saraswati, Patel highlighted the historic role of Indian teachers in knowledge dissemination, asserting that the positivity embodied by educators is their greatest asset. He urged the public to utilize various government schemes aimed at realizing the prosperous future envisaged for India by 2047.

Education Minister Kuber Dindor, referencing revered figures from Lord Krishna to educator Ranjitsinh Disale, extolled teachers for their enduring role in character development, even amid technological advances in schooling. Meanwhile, commendations extended to numerous educators across district and taluka levels, underscoring the state's commitment to educational excellence.

The ceremony also included the premiere of a short film, 'Amara Shikshak Amara Margdarshak,' showcasing the impactful journey of teachers. The event saw attendance from officials, including Ahmedabad's Mayor and MLAs, all celebrating the invaluable contributions of educators to society.

