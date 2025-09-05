Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Soar Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

U.S. stocks surged on Friday as a dip in August job growth fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates by up to 50 basis points in September. This expectation led to a downturn in Treasury yields, boosted gold prices to record highs, and affected the U.S. dollar.

U.S. stocks reached record levels on Friday, driven by market speculation that the Federal Reserve could announce a significant interest rate cut. Slower job growth in August has investors hopeful for a reduction of up to 50 basis points in the upcoming Fed meeting this month.

The prospect of lower rates led to decreased Treasury yields and a weakened U.S. dollar, while gold prices hit new highs, nearing $3,600 per ounce. Analysts suggest this could offer a favorable environment for equity markets and gold, traditionally seen as a safe haven.

Despite early gains, major indexes like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones receded slightly by afternoon trading. Markets are now keenly watching the Fed's next steps, particularly after dovish signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powell last month.

