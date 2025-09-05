U.S. Stocks Soar Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation
U.S. stocks surged on Friday as a dip in August job growth fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates by up to 50 basis points in September. This expectation led to a downturn in Treasury yields, boosted gold prices to record highs, and affected the U.S. dollar.
The prospect of lower rates led to decreased Treasury yields and a weakened U.S. dollar, while gold prices hit new highs, nearing $3,600 per ounce. Analysts suggest this could offer a favorable environment for equity markets and gold, traditionally seen as a safe haven.
Despite early gains, major indexes like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones receded slightly by afternoon trading. Markets are now keenly watching the Fed's next steps, particularly after dovish signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powell last month.