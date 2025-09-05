U.S. Stocks Soar Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

U.S. stocks reached record levels on Friday, driven by market speculation that the Federal Reserve could announce a significant interest rate cut. Slower job growth in August has investors hopeful for a reduction of up to 50 basis points in the upcoming Fed meeting this month.

The prospect of lower rates led to decreased Treasury yields and a weakened U.S. dollar, while gold prices hit new highs, nearing $3,600 per ounce. Analysts suggest this could offer a favorable environment for equity markets and gold, traditionally seen as a safe haven.

Despite early gains, major indexes like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones receded slightly by afternoon trading. Markets are now keenly watching the Fed's next steps, particularly after dovish signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powell last month.