In a resolute statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed Kyiv's willingness to supply Slovakia with oil and gas, barring any imports originating from Russia.

The announcement came after a meeting with Slovak leader Robert Fico during a press conference held in western Ukraine.

Zelenskiy reaffirmed that Ukraine will persist in countering Russian assaults on its energy infrastructure, signaling a firm stance in the face of ongoing geopolitical tensions.

