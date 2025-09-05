Left Menu

Ukraine's Energy Diplomacy: A Stance Against Russian Imports

During a press conference in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted Kyiv's openness to supply Slovakia with oil and gas, provided it doesn't originate from Russia. This follows discussions with Slovak leader Robert Fico and is part of Ukraine's response to ongoing Russian energy system assaults.

  • Ukraine

In a resolute statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed Kyiv's willingness to supply Slovakia with oil and gas, barring any imports originating from Russia.

The announcement came after a meeting with Slovak leader Robert Fico during a press conference held in western Ukraine.

Zelenskiy reaffirmed that Ukraine will persist in countering Russian assaults on its energy infrastructure, signaling a firm stance in the face of ongoing geopolitical tensions.

