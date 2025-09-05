ArcelorMittal Seeks Relief: Energy Regulator Supports Discounted Tariffs

ArcelorMittal South Africa recently received backing from the energy regulator, confirming its eligibility for discounted electricity tariffs. However, while the regulator supports the steelmaker's plea, it clarifies that tariff negotiations with Eskom must still take place.

ArcelorMittal has been facing significant operational challenges, including high costs and increased import competition, leading to the winding down of its long steel operations. The focus now shifts to Eskom, as their decision over tariff negotiations remains a pivotal factor for the steelmaker's future.

The shutdown of key plants in Newcastle and Vereeniging could result in over 3,500 job losses, emphasizing the severe economic impact. Meanwhile, the Industrial Development Corporation is evaluating ArcelorMittal South Africa's situation as it battles for financial viability.