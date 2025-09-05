Left Menu

ArcelorMittal Seeks Relief: Energy Regulator Supports Discounted Tariffs

ArcelorMittal South Africa qualifies for discounted electricity tariffs as per the country's energy regulator. However, negotiations with Eskom are essential due to the regulator's limited authority. Charging issues and import competition strain the company's long steel operations, risking over 3,500 jobs amid plant closures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

ArcelorMittal South Africa recently received backing from the energy regulator, confirming its eligibility for discounted electricity tariffs. However, while the regulator supports the steelmaker's plea, it clarifies that tariff negotiations with Eskom must still take place.

ArcelorMittal has been facing significant operational challenges, including high costs and increased import competition, leading to the winding down of its long steel operations. The focus now shifts to Eskom, as their decision over tariff negotiations remains a pivotal factor for the steelmaker's future.

The shutdown of key plants in Newcastle and Vereeniging could result in over 3,500 job losses, emphasizing the severe economic impact. Meanwhile, the Industrial Development Corporation is evaluating ArcelorMittal South Africa's situation as it battles for financial viability.

