Controversy Arises Over Punjab CM's Hospitalization Choice

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been hospitalized at Fortis Hospital in Mohali following a period of illness, according to a statement by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday evening. The party disclosed that Mann had been unwell for two days, with no signs of recovery, ultimately leading to doctors recommending hospitalization due to his deteriorating condition.

Amidst this development, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira raised questions about why the Chief Minister was not admitted to the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Mohali. The facility, which the AAP government has heavily promoted, is said to offer world-class medical services.

Khaira, in a social media post, expressed his sympathy for Mann but urged AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to consider moving Mann to the Aam Aadmi Clinic. Khaira also voiced skepticism about the authenticity of the news, referencing past instances of alleged theatrics involving Mann's health at Fortis Hospital.