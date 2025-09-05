Kenvue Dismisses Claims Linking Acetaminophen to Autism

Kenvue has reiterated its position on the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy, asserting that there is no causal relationship between the medication and autism.

This statement comes in response to recent reports highlighting a study featured in the Wall Street Journal. Kenvue stands firm in its conclusion and continues to support its product's safety profile.

The company emphasized its commitment to ensuring consumer safety, basing their confidence on extensive scientific research. Further updates on this topic were covered by CNBC as part of their ongoing coverage of pharmaceutical industry news.

(With inputs from agencies.)