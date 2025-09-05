Left Menu

Police Seize Vehicle Tied to Unlawful Activities in Anantnag

Anantnag Police have seized a Swift vehicle under the UAPA as part of an ongoing investigation linked to unlawful activities. The vehicle, owned by Muzakir Mohi-ud-Din Shah, is connected to multiple legal violations and is now classified as proceeds of terrorism, pending further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:44 IST
Anantnag Police attach Vehicle Under UAPA (Photo Source: Anantnag Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Anantnag, police have seized a vehicle linked to unlawful activities under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This move is part of an ongoing investigation into a case registered as FIR No 57/2024 at Police Station Mattan.

The vehicle in question is a Swift with registration number JK03N-3237, owned by Muzakir Mohi-ud-Din Shah of Takia Hugam, Srigufwara Anantnag. Notably, Muzakir is related to the accused Firdous Ahmad Bhat from the same locality. The attachment of the vehicle falls under Section 25(1) of the UAPA.

This legal action is associated with multiple suspected violations, including sections of the Indian Arms Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosives Substances Act, and the NDPS Act. Authorities have declared the vehicle as proceeds of terrorism, restricting its sale, lease, or transfer as law enforcement continues to clamp down on those enabling illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

