Gurugram Metro Expansion: A New Era of Connectivity and Growth

Union Minister Manohar Lal announced rapid expansion of metro services across India, marking Gurugram's Bhoomi Pujan ceremony. The 28.5 km corridor with 27 stations will connect key locations, enhancing urban mobility. Gurugram emerges as a major economic hub, aligning with India's transformative urban development under Prime Minister Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:49 IST
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Union Minister for Power, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, emphasized the swift growth of metro services across India during a key event in Gurugram. Speaking at the Gurugram Metro Bhoomi Pujan program, he highlighted that since 2014, metro networks have expanded from 248 km to 1,066 km in 24 cities.

Key dignitaries, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, were present at the event, marking the start of the new 28.5 km metro corridor from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City. This project, with 27 stations, aims to improve mobility, reduce congestion, and support economic growth in Gurugram.

The Chief Minister lauded the metro initiative as a symbol of progress, set to transform Gurugram with better transport links and connectivity. The project aligns with broader urban development goals under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, enhancing both cleanliness and infrastructural growth in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

