Gurugram Metro Expansion: A New Era of Connectivity and Growth

The Union Minister for Power, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, emphasized the swift growth of metro services across India during a key event in Gurugram. Speaking at the Gurugram Metro Bhoomi Pujan program, he highlighted that since 2014, metro networks have expanded from 248 km to 1,066 km in 24 cities.

Key dignitaries, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, were present at the event, marking the start of the new 28.5 km metro corridor from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City. This project, with 27 stations, aims to improve mobility, reduce congestion, and support economic growth in Gurugram.

The Chief Minister lauded the metro initiative as a symbol of progress, set to transform Gurugram with better transport links and connectivity. The project aligns with broader urban development goals under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, enhancing both cleanliness and infrastructural growth in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)